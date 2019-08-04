Update on El Paso Walmart shooting victims taken to Del Sol Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Sol Medical Center provided an update on the 11 victims of Saturday’s shooting.

The 11 patients were transported to Del Sol Medical Center Saturday following a shooting at the Walmart near El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall. Police have said that people have died and 26 were injured by the gunman.

On Sunday afternoon, the hospital said that eight patients remain at Del Sol. Of the eight, three are in critical condition and five are in stable condition, a statement from the hospital said.

Two patients were released and one was transferred to another hospital, the statement said.

“I am incredibly grateful to the physicians, nurses and staff here in El Paso who have worked tirelessly to care for the victims and their families this weekend,” said David Shimp, chief executive officer of Del Sol Medical Center in the statement.