UPDATE: New details from fatal weekend crash in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have released more information regarding the fatal crash that killed a Hanks High School graduate last Friday.

A previously reported, it happened at the intersection of Zaragoza and Rich Bream around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, the passenger of the white Volkswagen Passat was 20-year-old Rashon Elamin Peterson who died from serious injuries.

The crash occurred after semi-truck driver, Javier Muniz Jimenez, 39, tried avoiding collision with a pick-up truck in front of him, that had stopped suddenly to turn left from the wrong lane.

Jimenez partially drove into the lane next to him which was occupied by the Volkswagen Passat driven by Michael Allen Debrule, 20 and Peterson.

The semi-truck moved quickly to avoid hitting the truck and sideswiped the car that Peterson was in, causing the vehicle to spin out of control and hit a light pole.

Authorities believe wet roads and speed were one of the factors that contributed to the fatality of this crash.

El Paso counts 46 traffic fatalities this year, as opposed to last year when there were 37 at this time.