EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon near UTEP and later died from his injuries, El Police reported.

Police said Diego Martinez was riding his motorcycle along the 3300 block of North Mesa near Kern on Friday afternoon when he crashed into the passenger side of a vehicle that had pulled out or turned in front of him, police said.

Martinez was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and died on Saturday, Sept. 30, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 84-year-old Rosa Valenzuela, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police did not say if the driver would be facing any charges.

Police say this is the 56th traffic fatality in El Paso this year, compared to 53 from last year.