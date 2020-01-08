Update: Missing Sunland Park women found

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police and the Sunland Park Police Department found the woman who went missing on New Year’s Eve.

Margarita Paz, 50, was found and is safe. The Sunland Park Police Department thanks the public for assisting in this search.

Margarita Paz was last seen at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 walking on McNutt Road and was reported found yesterday Jan. 7.

She is 5-2, weighing about 110 pounds with brown hair that is dyed blonde and brown eyes. Police said she was wearing a purple shirt, purple jacket, and black pants when she went missing.

Margarita Paz was missing and believed to be in danger.