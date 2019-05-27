UPDATE: Missing Dallas boy located, Amber Alert discontinued

UPDATE:

The 4-year-old boy reported missing Sunday night in Dallas was found safe, according to police. The Amber Alert has been discontinued.

DPD says the child is safe with his mother. Details regarding his disappearance have not been released.

EARLIER:

The Dallas Police Department is searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

An Amber Alert was issued for Fermin Fuentes on Sunday night.

The child was inside a silver 2006 Ford Five Hundred when it was stolen outside a McDonald’s around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NBC station in Dallas. Later Sunday night police located the vehicle, but Fuentes was not inside.

Fuentes is about three feet tall, 45 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and brown shorts.

At the moment there is no description on the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.