EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A young child died, and three other family members were injured after their mobile home caught fire last month in San Elizario, and a family member provided an update on Friday, Jan. 5 at Perches Funeral Home in Socorro.

Roberto Lucero, the uncle of baby Marleen’s mother, provided an update alongside Angel Gomez from Operation Hope, Clint Police Chief Robert Fernandez, and San Elizario City Marshall Jose Soliz. Marleen was the child who was killed in the fire.

Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

Lucero says Marco Martinez, the father who was severely injured after trying to find his twin daughter in the mobile home fire, is still recovering at a burn center in Lubbock, Texas.

“When I saw Marcos all he could tell me was, ‘I couldn’t find her, Robert. I couldn’t find her. I went in there twice and I couldn’t find her,'” Lucero said.

Lucero says Friday would’ve marked Marleen Martinez’s first birthday. However, her twin, Arleen Martinez, survived and is marking her first birthday with her family.

“They couldn’t come basically because their emotions just take them back and it feels like yesterday that it happened. Being also that today is her first birthday, on the 5th she would’ve turned a year and it’s just too hard for them to try to be here,” said Lucero.

Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News

During the press conference, Lucero also said there was a second GoFundMe that was not created by the family, that has been collecting donations for the funeral. There have also been buckets going around the area, asking for donations as well.

“What I understood is someone is putting little buckets out there with Marleen’s picture on there and asking donations for the funeral,” Lucero said.

The family is not sure who is behind the second GoFundMe or the bucket campaign.

The funeral services for Marleen will be held next Friday, Jan. 12, and Saturday, Jan. 13. The times of the services were not given.