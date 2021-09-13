UPDATE: Driver charged with murder in deadly Loop 375 wreck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man accused of causing a deadly crash has been released from the hospital and charged with murder.

Investigators say Miguel Josue Fonseca, 42, was speeding and rear-ended a 2006 Cadillac driven by Francisco Garcia on Sept. 6 on Loop 375 by Iron Medics Drive.

The impact reportedly caused Garcia, 69, to travel down an embankment and rollover, where he was ejected.

Garcia died at the scene.

The El Paso Police Department says that alcohol is a contributing factor in addition to speeding.

Police arrested Fonseca after he was released from Del Sol Medical Center on Sunday. He has been booked into the El Paso County Jail with bond set at $750,000.

This is the 46th fatality compared to the 50th at this same time last year.

