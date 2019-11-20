Unveiling of the ‘Grand Candela’ at Cielo Vista Walmart

This rendering shows the Grand Candela and plaza planned for the El Paso Walmart next to Cielo Vista Mall, where 22 people were killed in mass shooting Aug. 3. (Courtesy Walmart)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Cielo Vista Walmart unveiling the ‘Grand Candela’ in honor of the Aug. 3 mass shooting victims this weekend.

As previously reported, “the 30-foot high Grand Candela will stand as a tribute to each of the lives lost on August 3 and a testament to the light of hope that radiates from the El Paso community,” Walmart Vice President Todd Peterson said.

According to a Walmart release, the Grand Candela will be the focal point of a plaza built on the south side of the store’s parking lot.

Officials say this memorial has been built to honor and celebrate the lives of the victims and as a place of respite and reconnection for the survivors.

The Candela is made up of 22 individual perforated aluminum arcs grouped together into one, symbolizing the community’s unity and strength while emanating light into the sky, the release said.

A public dedication of the “Grand Candela” will take place Nov. 23 at 7:30 A.M., and will include remarks from Walmart and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.