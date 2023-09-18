EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces home caught on fire this past Saturday morning, Sept. 16, and has an estimated $25,000 in damages, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

The Fire Department says the fire was reported at around 10 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of Almendra St.

The house was reportedly unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Department says the first arriving unit reported heavy fire conditions at the house and due to blocked doors, firefighters were forced to enter the home through a rear window.

Other crews fought the fire through windows and the front door, according to the Fire Department.

The Fire Department says the fire was extinguished within one minute and the fire was completely controlled in about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and continues to be investigated.