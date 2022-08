EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- More than a handful of people dead and several others injured following a day of violence in Ciudad Juarez.

The Universidad Autonoma de Ciudad Juarez (UACJ) announcing that due to the recent violent events taking place, in-person classes are cancelled Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13.

UACJ instead turning to TEAMS virtual classes.

KTSM is monitoring this developing situation in our sister city and will continue to provide updates both on-air and online.