EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — United Way of El Paso County’s (UWEPC) El Paso United, Community Resiliency Center (CRC) is hosting a pop-up clinic at the Armijo Library Branch on Thursday, Oct. 5.

UWEPC says the pop-up clinic will assist members of the community with processing applications for public assistance such as SNAP and rental assistance for households that are past due on rent.

The CRC’s Resource Navigators may also connect participants to other community resources such as food banks, health care and job referrals, and more to ensure participants’ long-term financial stability as well as mental health and well-being, according to UWEPC.

For in-person assistance, members of the community can visit the El Paso Public Library Armijo Library Branch, located on 620 E 7th Ave, El Paso, TX 79901 on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details on eligibility requirements, click here: COVID-19 Relief | El Paso United Community Resiliency Center (elpasounitedcrc.org).