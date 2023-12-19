EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United Way of El Paso County will be getting new leadership in the new year.

The organization announced that longtime President and CEO Deborah A. Zuloaga will retire on Jan. 31. She will be succeeded by Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Georgina Hernández as the organization’s new CEO, effective Feb. 1, the organization said.

Zuloaga has served as the top executive for the local United Way for more than two decades.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Deb for her valuable contributions to our great United Way,” said Cynthia Conroy, United Way of El Paso County’s immediate past chair. “During her tenure, we made significant growth to respond to the community needs and Deb’s steadfast leadership has been crucial in magnifying the impact and strengthening our community.”

The organization issued the following statement:

“During Ms. Zuloaga’s tenure, she has led the organization through some of its most trying and difficult times, proving UWEPC’s resiliency and adaptability. In 2020, the organization was gifted a generous donation from philanthropist and author Mackenzie Scott to help support the long-term sustainability of UWEPC. With Ms. Zuloaga’s unwavering leadership, the UWEPC was able to step up to oversee and execute the El Paso United Family Resiliency and Community Resiliency Centers in response to the mass casualty event of August 3 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the years, her leadership has also aided the organization in providing humanitarian assistance with regard to migrant services.”

