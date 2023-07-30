Different local landmarks will be lit up in orange to remember the Aug. 3, 2019 Walmart shooting.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Unite with Light.

The words are simple but carry a ton of meaning as we head toward the fourth anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019 Walmart shooting that left 23 Borderland residents dead and more than 20 others wounded.

From Sunday through Friday, July 29 through Aug. 5, different landmarks around El Paso will be lit up in the color orange to remember Aug. 3.

Examples of structures being lit include: the public art sculpture on I-10 and Airway; the public art structure near the Abraham Chavez Theatre; landscaping, walking path and terminal at El Paso International Airport; the Blue Flame Building; One San Jacinto Plaza; and Texas Department of Transportation bridges and arches on Interstate 10.

Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the racist attack on the Cielo Vista Walmart four years ago.

He was sentenced on July 7 to 90 consecutive life sentences in federal court.

He is still facing state charges and could face the death penalty under state prosecution.