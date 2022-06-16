EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pedestrian who was trying to cross I-10 for unknown reasons, was struck by a vehicle last night at approximately 9:40 p.m. Subject was pronounced dead at scene.

The incident happened on I-10 East, near the mile marker 28 when a 2007 pickup truck driven by 55-year-old Jose Luis Vazquez, struck a man who was crossing the freeway by foot. Moreno remained at the scene and called for police assistance.

The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations (STI) is investigating this collision. The victim remains unidentified.

This is the 35th traffic fatality of the year compared to 30 at the same time last year. STI continues the investigation.

