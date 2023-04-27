EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solution Borderplex reported that the unemployment rate is going down in the Borderland area. With the rate currently sitting at 4.6%, the city is close to the state average.

Kandolite Carson, creative manager for Workforce Solution Borderplex told KTSM that El Paso being at 4.6% it’s a huge deal and their goal is to continue to stay in the lower rates.

“We’ve seen an increase of thousands of people enter the labor force, which means that we’re seeing people return to work and we’re seeing new industries come not only to the state of Texas, but here in the El Paso area,” Carson said.

The number of employed individuals has increased by 1,678 and the agency has a focus on what they call the “next force.”

“We want to really push our next force to our youth because a lot of them are going to be entering the workforce for the first time this summer. A lot of our Gen Z, as we say, want to go into jobs they already feel like they’re going to be studying and want a career in,” Carson added.

The agency also mentioned they want to focus on military members, veterans and their families.

Chase Cox, a man transitioning out of the army said Workforce Solutions helped him as it sprouted what he wanted to do in the civilian world with the training he already has.

“They helped me because they gave me funds that I needed to go and get my first suit ever, super stoked about that. They also gave me school supplies such as a laptop and Microsoft Office so that I can be successful in the career path that I’ve chosen. Also, if I need it, they are able to reach out to me and do one-on-one sessions with interview,” Chase Cox said.

In addition, Workforce Solutions told KTSM the top jobs that are in demand are registered nurses, franchises, logistics & transportation along with aerospace & defense.