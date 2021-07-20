Unemployment in El Paso trickles downward, multiple job fair events scheduled rest of July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the unemployment rate trickles downward from El Paso’s peak which was 14.8% (April 2020), jobs are filling up as the economy recovers. However, that doesn’t necessarily apply to those industries with lower pay or without flexible remote benefits.



That’s according to data gathered from federal and state sources and pertains to the Workforce Solutions Borderplex region, the El Paso MSA, and the City of El Paso.



As of June 2021, El Paso’s unemployment rate was at 7.3% with a total of 26,643 unemployed individuals. 10,700 jobs of nonfarm positions were added since June 2020, and 800 of those jobs were lost from the previous month.



Officials with Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) said the industries that have been struggling to hire are mostly restaurant, hospitality, sales/retail, and other positions that are not offering standard living wage pay.



The June Labor Market Review presented by WSB shows that the three super sectors with the greatest employment for El Paso in June 2021 were the following:

1. Government

2. Trade, Transportation and Utilities

3. Education and Health Services.



The three super sectors with the least employment for El Paso in June 2021:

1. Financial Activities

2. Other Services

3. Information



Another industry that is looking to hire as quickly as possible but is struggling to fill jobs is child care. According to data collected from WSB, there are 2,000 child care workers in El Paso and an unemployment rate of 14.2%.



Data also shows that the median wage for child care workers is $18,500 ($8.90 hourly wage) and almost 150 child care workers are forecasted to leave the workforce in the next year. There have been 34 active job postings related to child care in the last 30 days.



WSB added a surge of people have been going back to work in the last few months, which is causing a quick time frame for child care centers to go back to normal operations after being shut down or have limited capacity for many months due to the pandemic.



There are virtual and in-person job fair events/workshops that are planned on behalf of WSB for the remainder of July.



Virtual Job Fair

Featuring Spectrum for Customer Service and Sales Representatives Positions

Wednesday, July 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Register at https://bit.ly/SpectrumWSB

In Person Events

Ride the Summer Wave Job Fair

Featuring manager and senior level positions and child care resources

Friday, July 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Western Tech located at 9624 Plaza Circle

WSB Solutions Crew will be present to assist with jobseeker resources.

Register at https://bit.ly/DunkChuy

Resource Fair

Assistance with interview skills and coaching will be offered, as well as Open Closet for professional attire consultation

Saturday, July 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Borderland Rainbow Center located at 2714 Wyoming Avenue

WSB Solutions Crew will be present to assist with jobseeker resources.

Register at http://bit.ly/opncls724

Multi-Industry Drive-Thru Job Fair Featuring Various Positions

Tuesday, July 27th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Kelly Food Pantry located at 915 N. Florence

WSB Solutions Crew will be present to assist with jobseeker resources from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



To download or view the entire Labor Market Review for June 2021, see below.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.