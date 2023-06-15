PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Excavation is currently underway by local archaeologists who are working to uncover the remains of a thousand-year-old prehistoric Native American village once located in Provo.

This once-thriving village spread across the Provo River Delta is reported to have been inhabited by more than 1,000 natives at one time, which experts are now calling “The Fremont.”

Courtesy: Keaton Yoshinaga / KTVX

The Fremont peoples were likely drawn to the shores of Utah Lake due to its “fertile farmlands, abundant fisheries, and plentiful waterfowl,” according to a news release on the discovery.

This ongoing project is led by archaeologists Dr. Mike Searcy and Scott Ure from the Department of Anthropology at Brigham Young University, as well as Dr. David Yoder from Weber State University.

Experts say that, at one time, there were over 120 sites, with many earthen mounds, that dotted the landscape of the Provo River Delta landscape.

The mounds, which are said to measure as high as 10 feet and were first noticed by Mormon settlers as early as 1849, have been studied and excavated by anthropologists since the 1930s.

Among the sites, archaeologists have found eroded ruins and various artifacts left by the Fremont people, including figurines, ceramics, arrowheads, beads, lithics, and even human remains.

These artifacts have provided archaeologists with highly valuable insights into the forgotten Fremont village, though the majority has been damaged or destroyed due to urban sprawl and agricultural development.

The site of this year’s excavation — dubbed the Hinckley Mounds for landowner and collaborator John Hinckley, Sr. — has become endangered by the construction of new roads and the expansion of the Provo Airport.

While the Hinckley Mounds have been researched for many years, very little has been published regarding the Fremont village. For modern archaeologists, the goal is to “recover as much information as possible” from them before they are forever lost to urban development.

As excavation continues by archaeologists and students, visitors can see the site first-hand by scheduling an educational tour online. Though, they remind the public that this site is on private land and should not be entered without the excavation teams present.