UMC urging parents to register kids 12-15 for vaccine; walkups available at County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso Children’s Hospital have opened registration for parents looking to get their children ages 12-15 vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, the hospital said guardians can go to its website 24/7 to register or call (915) 975-8901 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UMC said parents can also bring their children to the El Paso County Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, without an appointment, for walkup vaccinations.

CDC advisers on Wednesday endorsed the use of Pfizer’s vaccine on children as young as 12 following Monday’s emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Immunize El Paso is also offering vaccine shots for kids, though the group told KTSM it was already booked for Thursday. You can register with Immunize El Paso here.

