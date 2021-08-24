UMC treating small number of Afghan refugees

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center is providing care for a small number of Afghan refugees once they arrive to Fort Bliss.

That’s according to a spokesperson with the hospital Ryan Mielke who added the federal government is evaluating all options and partners in providing care for the refugees as they continue this mission.

It’s unknown what kind of treatment the refugees are receiving.

