UMC to host ATV Rider Course for youth riders on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center of El Paso is partnering with Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative and ATV Safety Institute to host its second annual ATV Rider Course this Saturday.
The course will take place at San Felipe Park near Cattleman’s Steakhouse from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for youth riders ages 12 to 18.
The ATV Rider Course, taught by certified ASI Instructors, provides a fast-paced, half-day, hands-on training session that includes: starting and stopping, quick turns, riding on hills, emergency stops and swerves and riding over obstacles.
Officials said students will also learn about protective gear, local regulations, places to ride and environmental concerns.
University Medical Center of El Paso was awarded a grant of $9,972 from Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. which made the course possible. The grant allows UMC to provide evidence-based ATV safety education and primary injury prevention in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the American College of Surgeons for Level 1 Trauma Centers.
UMC will also advocate for the development of properly planned ATV trails to foster safer year-round outdoor recreation which is currently extremely limited within our county for off-highway vehicles.
This program was conceptualized from the research findings of UMC surgeons Alan H. Tyroch, M.D., FACS, FCCM, Professor, Chair of Surgery department at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, and Trauma Medical Director of General Surgery, Trauma/Surgical Critical Care at UMC; along with Susan F. McLean, MD, Professor, at TTUHSC, Surgical Critical Care Director of General Surgery, Trauma/Surgical Critical Care, at UMC. They recommend all youths consistently wear proper safety gear when riding ATVs to prevent and minimize potential traumatic brain injuries.
