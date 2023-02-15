EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University Medical Center released a statement Wednesday regarding two male patients who are currently in critical condition and are being treated for their injuries.

“Both patients are in critical condition and being treated for their injuries. Both patients are males. The two patients are being cared for by UMC trauma medical staff as well as physicians from Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso.” The University Medical Center of El Paso

Del Sol Medical Center is also treating one of the shooting victims and adds the patient is in fair condition.