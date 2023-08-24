EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University Medical Center (UMC) of El Paso will be offering flu vaccinations for the upcoming flu season in early September.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends receiving a flu vaccination in September or October to provide the greatest protection throughout the season, according to a press release sent by UMC.

Starting Sept. 1, UMC providers and clinics will be offering the vaccine. Most insurance will cover the cost of each vaccination, however, for anyone wanting self-pay or uninsured the cost is $10.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (915) 790-5700.

In addition, the following UMC clinics will hold flu vaccine drives throughout the month of September:

UMC Ysleta Clinic: Sept. 8, 15, 22

UMC Fabens Clinic: Sept. 11, 25

UMC East Clinic: Sept. 16

UMC West Clinic: Sept. 9, Sept. 26, Oct. 7, Oct. 14.

UMC Mobile Health Clinic (Our Mobile Health Clinic will be visiting many of El Paso’s rural communities, bringing flu vaccines closer to families.)

“Getting your flu shot is a great first step in protecting yourself and your family from the influenza virus. It not only reduces the risk of contracting the flu, but spreading it,” Claudia Mercado, UMC Admin Director of Clinic Operations said.

UMC says you can further prevent contracting the flu by washing your hands often with soap and water.