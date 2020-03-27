UMC launches COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundations have launched a COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund.

The fund will help vulnerable and challenged patients with healthcare costs.

According to hospital officials, the fund will also help purchase supplies, equipment, and program needs that are COVID-19 related.

“We have such compassionate, caring, and dedicated healthcare workers who are navigating new and ever-changing obstacles to help keep our patients, staff, students and our community safe from COVID-19,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director for University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundations.

If you have ever considered donating now is the time. To learn more and to donate click here.