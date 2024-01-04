EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, a naming rights gift of $50,000 from the GECU Foundation.

The UMC Foundation says the donation will support the expansion and enhance cancer care services at UMC.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

“Our commitment to caring for patients combatting cancer will never waver, and having partners

in this ongoing support for El Pasoans dealing with this disease certainly makes us all stronger,”

said Jacob Cintron, President & CEO, El Paso County Hospital District. “GECU Foundation is doing

more than vocal support; they are making a contribution to care and better health for our patients. We are all incredibly appreciative that they, too, are shoulder to shoulder with us as we all fight to defeat this disease.”

The funds provided by the GECU Foundation will be allocated strategically to initiatives that elevate cancer care and support for comprehensive programs like Sobreviviendo el Cancer that address the holistic needs of patients and their families, according to the UMC Foundation.