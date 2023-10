EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University Medical Center (UMC) Foundation announced a financial commitment from Michelle Catucci and the Rios Family to the UMC Foundation on Friday morning, Oct. 20, establishing the ‘Jesus and Sherry Rios Family Infusion Center’.

The $250,000 donation from Michelle and her brothers, Ricardo and Tomas, is made in remembrance of their parents who both passed away of cancer.