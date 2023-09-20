EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University Medical Center of El Paso is encouraging women throughout the community to schedule a mammogram during the month of October, which is also known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

UMC encourages women to be proactive about their health and schedule an appointment by calling 915-200-2662.

UMC says all women 40 years and older, whose last mammogram was before Nov. 1, 2022, are eligible to utilize the Wellness Mammogram Initiative offered at the UMC Main Campus, UMC West Clinic, and UMC Northeast Clinic.

UMC says this initiative bypasses the need for a physician’s order and allows patients to schedule directly through a dedicated phone line.

Screenings and readings are covered under most insurances or $50 for anyone wanting self-pay or uninsured, according to UMC.

A mammogram is an important annual exam that uses an X-ray to detect cancer. This year, the American Cancer Society estimates about 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women across the U.S., which is why early detection is key.