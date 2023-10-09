EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University Medical Center of El Paso received a $15,000 grant from The Plastic Surgery Foundation to support woman who undergo breast cancer surgery.

UMC says the Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Fund Charitable Care grant will be managed by its Infusion Center for Hope and Healing and will help cover the surgical care expenses for women who have breast reconstruction surgery.

UMC says the grant will help with expenses not covered under patients’ medical insurance, as well as out-of-pocket deductibles and co-pays. Patients may obtain pain pumps, surgical garments, and travel to and from the hospital during their treatment, according to UMC.

“We stand with our partner, UMC of El Paso, in bringing cancer care resources to our region,” Abigail Tarango, Ph.D., UMC Foundation Executive Director, said. “Our longstanding mission is to identify area of need within UMC of El Paso’s system of care and continue supporting high-quality medical services to our patients and their families.”