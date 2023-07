UMC is asking for the public’s help in finding friends or relatives of a patient named Fernando Valles.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center of El Paso is asking for the public’s help in finding relatives or friends of a 53-year-old patient.

The patient’s name is Fernando Valles.

Anyone who knows Valles is asked to please contact University Medical Center of El Paso at (915) 521-7800 or (915) 200-2617.