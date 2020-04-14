UMC asking for donations to help at-risk first-time moms who need supplies for their babies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some were job searching, others had jobs and were laid off when the pandemic began, and more than 60 at-risk first-time mothers lost it all.

First-time mothers in the Nurse Family Partnership (NFP) Program at University Medical Center are struggling to provide their babies with diapers, wipes, lotion, and more, a release said.

“Most moms were laid off,” said Valerie Watters, MSN, RN, CLC and Supervisor of the NFP Program in a release. “Their partners aren’t paying child support because they, too, have been laid off. Both parents are struggling. Any item is appreciated much. Your donations not only help the mothers of NFP, but our community.”

According to a release, the NFP Program pairs vulnerable new moms early in their pregnancy with a UMC registered nurse. New mothers in the program receive continuous nurse home visits until the child reaches 2 years of age.

“This is precisely what the COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund is about,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director for UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. “This is a great moment for the entire community to stand up for these first-time moms who have enormous courage against all odds.”

UMC encourages the public to donate supplies or donate to the COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund for at-risk first time mothers.

Supplies can be purchased by clicking here. Please contact Valerie Watters to drop off goods: 915-838-5143.

Monetary donations to the Foundations’ COVID-19 Compassionate Care Fund can be made through Anna Aleman, 915-667-8932, annas.aleman@umcelpaso.org.