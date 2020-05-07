UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation gifts care packages to nurses

News

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UMC and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundations made care packages to 1,250 nurses at both hospitals as a token of appreciation in honor of National Nurses Week.

“To know a nurse is to a love a nurse,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director of UMC and El Paso Children’s Foundation. “These women and men are selfless healers and we’ve never been more proud of our nurses at University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital during this pandemic.”

According to a release, the foundation collected items from Georgina Williams, Western Tech, Pepsi Beverage Company, Superior Health Plan, El Paso Health, Whataburger, Walgreens, Red Lobster at Joe Battle, L’Oreal and Nothing Bundt Cakes, to create care packages for nurses.

“Thank you to everyone who gave to this project,” said Casas. “It shows our nurses how much the community respects and cares for our healthcare heroes.”

