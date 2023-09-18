EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center has added another “Flu Fighters” clinic as it seeks to “Rock out the Flu” this fall.

The latest clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the UMC West Clinic, 6600 N. Desert Blvd.

This is part of a series of flu drives being held at UMC Clinics throughout September.



Most insurance providers will cover the cost of each vaccination. However for anyone wanting self-pay or uninsured, the cost is $10.



Additionally, appointments can be scheduled by calling (915) 790-5700.








