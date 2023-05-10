McCAMEY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas University Interscholastic League is investigating an incident that happened at a McCamey playoff softball game last weekend. In McCamey’s Area Championship series against Cisco High School, the McCamey catcher is seen twice hitting a Cisco batter in the head with a throw.

The videos have sparked debate on social media this week over whether or not the throws were intentionally targeted at the Cisco batters. The video was originally posted by the father of one of the batters that was struck.

WATCH: A viral incident at McCamey’s playoff game against Cisco this weekend… the McCamey catcher is seen throwing the ball at the Cisco batter. This happened twice during the game (see below). We’ve reach out to UIL and McCamey ISD for comment.



The UIL said in a statement to KMID, it “is aware of an incident that occurred during the McCamey vs. Cisco Softball Playoff Series and is in contact with the school administrations to gather additional information.”

As the viral video has circled social media, similar accounts have surfaced of other teams experiencing the same thing against McCamey this season.

The Coleman Today described two instances in which the McCamey catcher hit the same batter twice in the head with a throw during Coleman’s bi-district playoff game.

KMID reached out to two additional schools that were reported to have experienced the same against McCamey and one declined to comment on the situation, while the other did not respond to the request.

McCamey’s Athletic Director and McCamey High School’s principal also did not respond to a request for comment.

McCamey’s season ended in the Area Championship series to Cisco.