EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM viewers from around the Borderland took note of a strange-looking cloud that looked like it might have come straight out of a science-fiction movie like “War of the Worlds.”

Photos courtesy of KTSM viewers

The cloud, which looked liked flying saucers or a UFO, seemed to be located over the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces but could also be seen from East El Paso, according to viewers.

It is known as a lenticular cloud, and these type of clouds form when the air is stable and winds blow across hills and mountains from the same or similar directions, according to several weather-related Internet sites.

These types of clouds are known for their curved layers that resemble what most people would say is a flyer saucer from an old sci-fi movie.