(CNN) – Millions of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are at risk of hunger, according to the United Nations and World Food Programme (WFP).

The organization estimates that nearly 14-million people could experience severe food insecurity because of COVID-19 this year.

WFP said this is mostly due to the economic impact and job loss.

Migrants and children are particularly at risk.

School closures also mean that kids aren’t getting the provided lunches they normally count on.