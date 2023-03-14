U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar with Air Force One in the background.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, presented three El Paso County Departments with checks on Tuesday, March 14.

The funding comes from the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The check presentation took place on Tuesday, March 14, at 12:30 p.m. at Ysleta Annex, 9521 Socorro Road. The $1.7 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act funding “will create good-paying jobs to fighting to lower health care costs, investing in infrastructure and manufacturing and so much more,” Escobar said.

The three following County Departments received funding:

The Economic Development Department will receive $500,000 for the Heritage Tourism Business Connection that’s designed to help with business retention and expansion efforts for businesses along El Paso County’s Mission Trail.

The Animal Welfare Department will receive $1.3 million in funding. The money will be used to renovate an existing property in an animal wellness clinic. The clinic wiloffer high-volume spay and neuter programs, vaccinations and microchips to track responsible ownership.

The Community Services Department will receive $4 million, alongside a partnership with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, for their Senior Meal and Community Kitchen project. The funding will be used to build a full-scale community kitchen utilizing an existing kitchen concept at the main food bank with the capacity to prepare, serve and deliver 10,000 plus meals daily to elderly, disabled homebound and youth populations.

Escobar also made an appearance at the El Paso City Council meeting Tuesday and briefed the council on federal funding she helped to obtain for her congressional district.