EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking into making some major changes with how the mail is processed in El Paso.

That could include moving some mail processing operations to Albuquerque, according to a news release that was sent out by the agency.

According to a news release, USPS is conducting what is known as a Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR) of processing operations at its El Paso Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC).

The review was initiated to evaluate moving some of the mail processing operations from the El Paso P&DC to the Albuquerque P&DC in Albuquerque.

“The initial results of the facility review support the business case for keeping the El Paso facility open and modernizing the facility as a Local Processing Center (LPC). The El Paso LPC will be a critical node in connecting mail to the state and region. Additionally, the business case supports transferring some mail processing operations to the Albuquerque P&DC,” according to a news release.

A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the Irving Swartz Library, 1865 Dean Martin.

USPS will share the initial results of the study and allow members of the community to provide additional feedback. A summary of the MPFR will be posted on usps.com at least one week prior to public input meeting. Members of the local community may submit written comments at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-el-paso-tx though Dec.13. The public’s input will be considered prior to a final decision.

“The Postal Service is investing heavily in its operations as it moves to modernize the nation’s aging and outmoded postal network and achieve the organization’s goal of 95% on-time delivery nationwide,” according to the release.

“The Postal Service will continue to work closely with its unions and management associations throughout the facility review process. This MPFR, currently in review at USPS Headquarters and its Regional Office, is subject to change. The Postal Service will continually monitor the impact of any changes that are implemented and will adjust plans as necessary and appropriate,” the release added.