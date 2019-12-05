U.S. Postal Service issues new stamp to help raise funds for veterans diagnosed with PTSD

CHARLOTTE (KTSM) – The U.S. Postal Service has released the new “Healing PTSD,” semipostal stamp nationwide.

Proceeds from the stamp will go to help those who are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, officials said.

The stamp features a photographic illustration of a green plant sprouting from the ground, which is covered in fallen leaves.

The U.S. Postal Service said the image is intended to symbolize the PTSD healing process.

“The Postal Service is honored to issue this semipostal stamp as a powerful symbol of the healing process, growth, and hope for tens of millions of Americans who experience PTSD,” said David C. Williams, vice chairman, Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service.

The Healing PTSD semipostal stamp is being sold for 65 cents. The price includes the First-Class Mail single-piece postage rate in effect at the time of purchase plus an amount to fund PTSD research, officials said.

To learn more about PTSD and how to get help, visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.