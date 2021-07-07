U.S., Mexico teaming up to track down transnational criminals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States and Mexico are teaming up to track down and take down transnational criminals.

The U.S. Border Patrol on Wednesday announced the “Se Busca Información” initiative, a collaborative approach between the two countries designed to improve border security by apprehending wanted individuals.

Much like the FBI’s Most Wanted, the initiative will identify 10 individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes ranging from human smuggling to murder.

Those suspects will then appear on posters, flyers, and billboards at border crossings, checkpoints, and city streets.

“Se Busca Información” will encourage the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report tips to 1-800-635-2509 or via the WhatsApp messenger application.

A formal announcement of the initiative is scheduled for July 12.