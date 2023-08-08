EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crews from U.S. Forest Service are continuing to monitor the West Mountain Fire, a lightning-caused fire that began on Aug. 3.

The fire has burned about 95 acres, according to a news release from the Lincoln National Forest.

“Responders are allowing the fire to move naturally across the landscape, utilizing the

event in a confine/contain strategy that will help manage overall forest health, clearing

overgrown fuels and debris in the area,” according to the news release.

No structures are at risk and there are no closures or restrictions in place.

Smoke can be seen from Ruidoso, Capitan and along Highway 246.

“Management of naturally-ignited wildfires can protect critical infrastructure, improve watersheds and wildlife habitat, as well as help protect culturally-sensitive areas from future high-severity wildfires,” the Lincoln National Forest added in its news release updating the condition of the fire.