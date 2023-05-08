EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. consumers are planning to spend a record $35.7 billion dollars on Mom this Mother’s Day, according a survey released by the National Retail Federation.

That’s $4 billion more than last year, when U.S. consumers spent a record high of $31.7 billion, according to the NRF.

“Mother’s Day provides Americans with an opportunity to honor important women in their lives,” NRF President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Shay said in the organization’s Mother’s Day forecast.

Here in the Borderland, some mothers get twice the love when it comes to gifts and special acknowledgements. In Mexico, Dia De Las Madres is celebrated on May 10.

In the United States, Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday in May, which is May 14 this year.

U.S. consumers are planning to spend an average of $274.02 per person on Mother’s Day, according to the NRF survey. The top spenders are those age group 35 to 44, who are expected to spend an average of nearly $400 on Mother’s Day ($382.26 to be exact).

The most popular gifts are flowers, greeting cards and a special outing like dinner or brunch at a restaurant, according to NRF.

Expected spending is expected to be up across all gift categories, according to the retail group, and gifts of jewelry, electronics and apparel are seen as the primary drivers for growth in consumer spending, according to the same report.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 40 percent will use a restaurant as part of a special Mother’s Day meal. That includes going out for a meal, ordering in or some combination. That makes it one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants, according to the group.