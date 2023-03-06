El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A U.S. citizen living in Ciudad Juarez has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for conspiracy to import a controlled substance, according to U.S. Department of Justice.

Eduardo Aletse Herrera, 20, attempted to the enter the U.S. at the Ysleta Port of Entry on July 28, 2022. Upon a vehicle inspection, Customs and Border Protection officers discovered cocaine and fentanyl. Nine bundles were found hidden throughout the car, five of them contained 5.84 kilos of cocaine and four of them had 4.46 kilos of fentanyl. Herrera pleaded guilty to one count in an eight-count indictment against him on Nov. 30, 2022.

Francisco B. Burrola, special agent in charge of the Homeland Security Investigations El Paso division, says: “This sentence sends a warning to drug smugglers that HSI special agents, along with our law enforcement and judicial partners, will work tirelessly to bring to justice those who supply our communities with fentanyl and other deadly drugs, contributing to an already devastating national opioid epidemic.”