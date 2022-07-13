EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 30 pounds of cocaine and a handgun were seized Friday at the Bridge of the Americas.

U.S. and Border Protection officers stopped the smuggling attempt by a 26-year-old U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico through the vehicle lanes.

“The vast majority of people CBP officers encounter are law abiding citizens however our workforce must always remain vigilant because smugglers will try to blend into the mix of routine border crossers,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

According to authorities, the driver was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection resulted in the discovery of multiple bundles of cocaine with a combined weight of 34.61 pounds. The search also uncovered one handgun.

The subject was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to Homeland Security for prosecution.

