U.S. Army warns of draft scams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. Army said text messages have been circulating of people claiming to be from the U.S. Army or Selective Service and telling people they are being drafted.

El Paso U.S. Army Recruiters said there is no draft happening.

“We have got a lot of phone calls from veterans or El Paso citizens who are like hey, ‘I’m ready to go if you need me, just call me,’ and we’re grateful for that but again it’s a 100% volunteer force,” said Captain Teodoro Alvarez an El Paso Army Recruiter.

The U.S. Army took to twitter saying that they are not contacting anyone regarding the draft. The Selective Services replied telling people to disregard any text messages from people claiming to be with the Selective Service or the U.S. Army.

Parents in El Paso tell KTSM 9 News they were a little worried when the posts started circulating around social media.

“My two sons who are in high school, they are 15 years old and had asked me if I thought there would be a World War III and if I thought that they would ever implement another draft,” said Carlos Ponte an El Pasoan. “I told them that I didn’t think there would be a draft, I think there’s a lot of people already in the armed forces but that things happen and we never know.”

In the event of a national emergency that needed a draft, first congress and the president would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.

El Paso U.S. Army recruiters said the number of people contacting them about enlisting has gone up this week. They advise anyone interested to visit one of El Paso’s U.S. Army recruiting offices and to not believe everything you see on social media.