EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Air Force Band’s premier jazz ensemble “The Airmen of Note” from Washington, D.C. is heading out on a nine-day community relations tour to

Texas and New Mexico that includes two stops in the Borderland.

The Airmen of Note will give free concerts in Las Cruces and El Paso in mid-November.

They will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Organ Mountain High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr., in Las Cruces. They will play at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Magoffin Auditorium, 675 Circle Dr., in El Paso.

The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present, and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe, according to a news release sent out announcing the concerts. All concerts are free and open to the public but they do require tickets.

Ticket information for these concerts is available by clicking here.