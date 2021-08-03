Tyler, The Creator to perform in El Paso in 2022 ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ tour on Valentines Day

Tyler The Creator performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The popular artist and rapper known as Tyler, The Creator announced his 2022 “Call Me If You Get Lost” on Tuesday and plans to make a stop in El Paso on Valentines Day.



The concert will take place next year on February 14th at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m.



The tour kicks off February 10th starting in San Diego, CA and will feature Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown.

Tyler will play 34 shows across the country and will end in Seattle, WA on April 8th.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6th, at 10:00 a.m. local time via callmeifyougetlost.com.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.