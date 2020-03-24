TxDOT schedules virtual meeting for Horizon Corridor Master Plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Wednesday, the public can submit comments to the Texas Department of Transportation regarding the planned Horizon Corridor Master Plan.

This will take place of the third public meeting scheduled for the corridor, which is approximately 9.4 miles of Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) between Alameda Avenue (SH 20) in Socorro and Ascension Street in Horizon City.

Instead of an in-person meeting, TxDOT will host a virtual meeting in order to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

Community members can go to the TxDOT link here, beginning at noon on March 25 until April 10. The website will have study materials, handouts and other material that would have been available during the meeting, TxDOT said in a news release. There will also be a link to a Spanish presentation.

“A key outcome of this process is the recommendation of a set of projects for short-, mid-, and long-term implementation,” said TxDOT El Paso District Engineer Tomas Treviño. “While this is an alternative method of collecting feedback, it is important people take the time to review online material and provide their feedback to proposed solutions as the corridor has experienced tremendous growth and there are multiple issues to address along Horizon City, Sparks, and Socorro.”

Residents can also send comments to the site directly or print a card to be mailed.

Anyone who can’t access the website but still wants to comment can call 512-567-9270.