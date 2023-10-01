EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here is a list of road closures for the week of Oct. 1, as provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, October 2 through Wednesday October 4

Daily, from 2:00 a.m. until Noon

Montana Avenue/Lee Trevino Drive Intersection turnarounds will be closed

Crews will be doing concrete placement.

Landscaping project

Friday, October 6

From 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.

Purple Heart Loop 375 widening

Sunday, October 8 through Thursday, October 12

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound full closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Entrance and Exit ramps northbound from Montana to Spur 601 will be closed.

Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.

Sunday, October 8 through Friday, November10

Complete closure until further notice

Iron Medics Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on placing asphalt.

Loop 375 widening project

Sunday, October 1 through Thursday, October 5

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, S. Americas (POE), Pan American North Loop and Alameda Underpass complete closure

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, October 2 through Saturday, October 7

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.

S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 8

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Friday, October 6 through 5:00 a.m. Sunday, October 8

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure from Socorro Overpass to Alameda Overpass

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Mesa Street rehabilitation project

Sunday, October 1 through Friday, October 6

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

North Mesa Street lighting improvement project

Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.

Guardrail repair

Monday, October 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz two right lanes and Porfirio Diaz exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, October 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Copia right lane closed.

I-10 westbound between Brown and Wyoming right lane closed.

Wednesday, October 4

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spur 601 eastbound between Chaffee and Railroad right lane closed.

Thursday, October 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound at CD lanes between Altura and Cassidy right lane closed on the merge ramp to US-54 main lanes.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Padres and Yarbrough right lane closed.

Spall repair project

Sunday, October 1

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds three left lanes closed.

Monday, October 2

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Trowbridge and Geronimo two right lanes and exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, October 3

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Geronimo and Airway three left lanes closed.

Wednesday, October 4

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Geronimo and Airway three right lanes closed.

Thursday, October 5

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Airway three left lanes closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Maintenance

Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) east and westbound between Santa Fe and Executive right lane closed.

Viscount entrance ramp to I-10 westbound closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

US-54 southbound at Ellerthorpe exit closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

