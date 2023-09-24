EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Sept. 24, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, Sept. 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Vinton to Transmountain Road.

Detour: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be repairing asphalt and sweeping debris from the driving surface.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway North between Altura and Cassidy right lane at Pershing on-ramp closed.

Pershing turn lane between Radford and Gateway South closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz right lane and Porfirio Diaz exit ramp closed.

Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Piedras and Cotton right lane and on-ramp between Copia and Piedras closed.

Cotton exit ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Hawkins lanes one and two closed.

Monday, Sept. 25 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Copia three left lanes closed.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Trowbridge three left lanes closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

Maintenance

Monday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) between Santa Fe and Executive right lane closed.

Ramp G from I-10 eastbound to Juarez, MX closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

US-85 (Paisano) northbound at McNutt exit closed.

Crews will be installing signs and pavement markers.

Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound at Sunland Park exit complete closure.

Crews will be working on concrete barrier wall.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.

Crews will be removing damaged concrete curb.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 28. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, S. Americas (POE), Pan American and Alameda Underpass complete closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, Sept. 25 through Saturday, Sept. 30. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection.

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection.

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.

S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1. Continuous from 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22 through 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure from Socorro Overpass to Alameda Overpass.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Sept. 28. Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 a.m.

Montana US62/180 westbound right lane closure from Joe Battle Boulevard to Saul Kleinfeld Drive.

Crews will be working on landscape.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 29. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Lee Trevino Drive east and westbound turn around full closures.

Crews will be doing concrete placement.

