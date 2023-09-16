EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Sept. 17, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, September 17, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Anthony, Texas, to Redd Road.
  • DETOUR: Take Exit 0 (FM 1905/Anthony), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.
  • Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed to all traffic from Redd Road to Vinton.
  • DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Crews will be repairing asphalt, placing concrete safety barriers, and sweeping debris from the driving surface.

Sunday, September 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Vinton to Transmountain Road.
  • DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be repairing asphalt and sweeping debris from the driving surface.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.

Crews will be removing damaged concrete curb.

Tuesday, September 19 through Thursday, September 21 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

  • Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Camille right lane closed.

Crews will be milling and paving.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum left lane closed.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum right lane closed.

Tuesday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • US-54 northbound at Fred Wilson exit between Cassidy and Railroad left lane closed.

Wednesday, September 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound between Anthony and Westway left lane closed.

Thursday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Mesa Exit 11 between Sunland Park and North Mesa two right lanes closed.

Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 westbound at Westway exit between Nashua and Westway right lane and exit closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound to US-54 (Ramp O) left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing riprap.

Tuesday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Hunter/Viscount right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge beam ends.

Maintenance

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.
  • Pershing entrance ramp closed.
  • I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, September 17. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

  • Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound complete lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) to Pan American Intersection.

Crews will be working on utilities.

Sunday, September 17 through Thursday, September 21. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

  • Alternating North Loop, Zaragoza, Pan American and Alameda Underpass complete closure.
  • Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 21. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

  • Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass.
  • Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Crews will be installing bridge structures.

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

