EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Sept. 17, which could affect your commute.
I-10 Widening West
Sunday, September 17, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Anthony, Texas, to Redd Road.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 0 (FM 1905/Anthony), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.
- Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed to all traffic from Redd Road to Vinton.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.
Crews will be repairing asphalt, placing concrete safety barriers, and sweeping debris from the driving surface.
Sunday, September 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Vinton to Transmountain Road.
- DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.
Crews will be repairing asphalt and sweeping debris from the driving surface.
Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project
Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.
Crews will be removing damaged concrete curb.
Tuesday, September 19 through Thursday, September 21 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Camille right lane closed.
Crews will be milling and paving.
Guardrail Repair
Monday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum left lane closed.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum right lane closed.
Tuesday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound at Fred Wilson exit between Cassidy and Railroad left lane closed.
Wednesday, September 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Anthony and Westway left lane closed.
Thursday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Mesa Exit 11 between Sunland Park and North Mesa two right lanes closed.
Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound at Westway exit between Nashua and Westway right lane and exit closed.
Miscellaneous Concrete Repair
Monday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound to US-54 (Ramp O) left lane closed.
Crews will be repairing riprap.
Tuesday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Hunter/Viscount right lane closed.
Crews will be repairing bridge beam ends.
Maintenance
Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.
- Pershing entrance ramp closed.
- I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.
Crews will be working on bridge.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, September 17. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound complete lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) to Pan American Intersection.
Crews will be working on utilities.
Sunday, September 17 through Thursday, September 21. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Alternating North Loop, Zaragoza, Pan American and Alameda Underpass complete closure.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection.
Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.
Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 21. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.
Crews will be installing bridge structures.
District-Wide Signing Project
Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.
Crews will be installing signs.
