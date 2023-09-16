EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Sept. 17, which could affect your commute.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, September 17, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Anthony, Texas, to Redd Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 0 (FM 1905/Anthony), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Redd Road.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed to all traffic from Redd Road to Vinton.

DETOUR: Take Exit 9 (Redd Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Crews will be repairing asphalt, placing concrete safety barriers, and sweeping debris from the driving surface.

Sunday, September 24, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic from Vinton to Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be repairing asphalt and sweeping debris from the driving surface.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.

Crews will be removing damaged concrete curb.

Tuesday, September 19 through Thursday, September 21 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Camille right lane closed.

Crews will be milling and paving.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum left lane closed.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) eastbound between Main Gap and Border Museum right lane closed.

Tuesday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound at Fred Wilson exit between Cassidy and Railroad left lane closed.

Wednesday, September 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Anthony and Westway left lane closed.

Thursday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Mesa Exit 11 between Sunland Park and North Mesa two right lanes closed.

Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Westway exit between Nashua and Westway right lane and exit closed.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound to US-54 (Ramp O) left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing riprap.

Tuesday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Hunter/Viscount right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing bridge beam ends.

Maintenance

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.

Pershing entrance ramp closed.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, September 17. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound complete lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) to Pan American Intersection.

Crews will be working on utilities.

Sunday, September 17 through Thursday, September 21. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Alternating North Loop, Zaragoza, Pan American and Alameda Underpass complete closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, September 18 through Thursday, September 21. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Crews will be installing bridge structures.

District-Wide Signing Project

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between El Paso and Van Horn alternate lane closures.

Crews will be installing signs.

Closure Links: