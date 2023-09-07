EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) El Paso has released a list of road closures for Sept. 10, which could affect your commute.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, September 11 through Friday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) northbound between Sunland Park and Doniphan alternating right lane closures.

Crews will be removing damaged concrete curb.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway West at Airway on-ramp closed.

I-10 westbound at Paisano exit ramp closed.

Tuesday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Mesa (19A) exit ramp closed.

Detour through Downtown (19B) exit.

I-10 westbound between Resler and Redd median closed.

Wednesday, September 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunland Park to I-10 eastbound on-ramp closed.

I-10 eastbound between Mesa Park and Executive right lane closed.

Friday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Doniphan) southbound between Chili and Anthony right lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Monday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz right lane and exit ramp closed.

Crews will be performing bridge work and repairing riprap.

Tuesday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Schuster and Porfirio Diaz right lane and exit ramp closed.

Schuster on-ramp closed.

Crews will be performing bridge work.

Wednesday, September 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) between Midway and Yarbrough right lane closed.

Crews will be repairing riprap.

Friday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 north and southbound at Dyer turnaround closed.

Crews will be performing bridge work.

Maintenance

Sunday, September 10 through Wednesday, September 13 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Ramps H and F closed.

Ramp H from IH10 eastbound to US54 northbound, detour route: continue I-10 using Trowbridge exit, use the turn around and go back into I-10 westbound take exit to US54 northbound. Ramp F from I-10 westbound to I-110, detour: take ramp A to US54 northbound traffic traveling to Juarez use Pershing exit and use the turn around back into US54 southbound.

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Monday, September 11 through Friday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Cassidy alternate lane closures.

Pershing entrance ramp closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Crews will be repairing the concrete barrier wall.

US-54 northbound at Kenworthy exit complete freeway closure.

Gateway North between Kenworthy and Sean Haggerty left lane closed.

Crews will be working on delineators.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Sunday, Sept. 10 through Tuesday, September 12. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Global Reach Drive/Yarbrough Drive from Walter Jones Boulevard/Edgemere Boulevard full lane closures north and southbound.

Montana US62/180 eastbound full lane closure from Wedgewood Drive to Lee Trevino Drive.

Crews will be switching traffic.

Monday, September 11, 2023. Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Lee Trevino Drive full intersection closure north and southbound.

Crews will be switching traffic.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, September 10. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound complete lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) to Pan American Intersection.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Pan American Overpass to North Loop Overpass.

Crews will be working on traffic switch.

Sunday, September 10 through Thursday, September 14. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass to Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Alternating Pan American, S Americas and Socorro Underpass complete closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) to Pan American Intersection.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, September 11 and Thursday, September 14. Nightly, 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass to North Loop Overpass.

Crews will be installing bridge structures.

Monday, September 11 through Saturday, September 16. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) to North Loop Drive.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection to S. Americas Intersection.

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass to Pan American Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection to S. Americas Intersection.

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

